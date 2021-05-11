COVID-19 in Sask.: 186 new cases, 4 deaths reported Tuesday

Saskatchewan health officials reported 186 new cases of COVID-19 and another four deaths linked to the virus on Tuesday.

Three people from the northwest zone died. One was in their 30s, another was in their 70s and the third person was older than 80. Someone in their 60s from the south central zone also died after contracting the virus.

The Saskatoon region saw the most positive tests on Tuesday at 53, followed by Regina at 46 new cases.

New COVID-19 cases per provincial zone:

Saskatoon: 53.

Regina: 46 .

North central: 29.

Northwest: 13.

South central: 12.

Central east: seven.

Southwest: seven.

Southeast: seven.

Far northeast: five.

Northeast: three.

Far northwest: one.

Central west: one.

(Dan Plaster/CBC News)

A total of 163 people are in Saskatchewan hospitals with COVID-19, as of Tuesday. There are 124 patients receiving inpatient care, with another 38 people under intensive care.

Hospitalization numbers per provincial zone:

Saskatoon: 61 (inpatient care), 13 (intensive care).

Regina: 40 (inpatient care), 19 (intensive care).

Southeast: six (inpatient care).

Northwest: five (inpatient care).

North central: four (inpatient care), two (intensive care).

Central east: three (inpatient care), two (intensive care).

South central: three (inpatient care) one (intensive care).

Southwest: one (inpatient care), one (intensive care).

Northeast: one (inpatient care).

Vaccination numbers slightly down

After several days of nearly 10,000 COVID-19 doses administered daily across Saskatchewan, health officials recorded another 3,050 shots on Tuesday. That brings the number of total doses delivered in Saskatchewan up to 530,307.

Saskatoon saw the most jabs per region with 1,341, followed by the north central region — which covers Prince Albert — at 334.

As of Tuesday, health officials said 72 per cent of people over 40 in Saskatchewan have received their first dose of vaccine, with 61 per cent of those in their 30s having had their first shot as well. Fifty-one per cent of people over 18 in the province have also received their first dose.

Vaccine age eligibility lowers to 26 and up Wednesday

Starting at 8 a.m. CST Wednesday, the province is bumping the vaccine age eligibility down to 26 and older. This applies to all immunization clinics, including: booked appointments; drive-thru, walk-in or mobile clinics; and pharmacies.

As of Tuesday, the vaccine age eligibility sits at 29 and older in most of Saskatchewan, with people 18 and up eligible in the northern regions.

The province also announced the COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Drayton, North Dakota — which helps to vaccinate eligible truck drivers and essential energy workers — will be changing its hours starting Wednesday. It will now be open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST.