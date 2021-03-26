COVID-19 in Sask: 8 new deaths, 213 new cases, 91 more variants confirmed

Saskatchewan reported 213 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths on Friday.

Seven of the deaths were in the Regina zone: one person in their 50s, three in their 60s and three in the 80-plus age group. One death was in the northwest zone in the 50 to 59 age group.

There have now been 430 COVID-19 related deaths in the province since the pandemic began.

The new cases Friday were reported as follows:

Far northwest: four.

Far northeast: five.

Northwest: 10.

North central: nine.

Northeast: eight.

Saskatoon: 34.

Central west: one.

Central east: three.

Regina: 104.

South central: 14.

Southeast: 13.

South central, two.

Southeast, nine.

Eight new cases reported Friday are pending location information.

As of Thursday, there had been 1,155 variants of concern identified through screening in Saskatchewan, 91 more than reported the previous day. There are currently 473 cases of coronavirus variants with confirmed lineage in Saskatchewan. The province said cases in Regina make up about 86 per cent of them.

There were 155 people in hospital, with 24 in intensive care. The majority of ICU admissions, 16, are in Regina.

Saskatchewan reported 1,680 known active cases of COVID-19. The seven-day daily average of new cases sits at 186, or 15.2 new cases per 100,000.

SHA warns of delay in Moderna vaccine shipment

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning residents there may be changes to appointments after 21,300 Modern vaccines are set to be delayed up to six days. The SHA said this delay stems from the manufacturer.

The SHA says it is still assessing the full impact and will notify patients directly next week and reschedule their appointments as needed.

6,941 vaccine doses given out Thursday

The province said Friday that 73 per cent of people older than 80 had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines, while 35 per cent of residents in their 70s had received their first dose.

The province administered 6,941 vaccine doses Thursday, bringing the total so far to 162,695.

COVID-19 vaccine booking eligibility remained unchanged on Friday. People 62 years and older can book online or by phone, while people 50 years and older in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District can book over the phone.

As well, all Phase 1 health-care workers and people with underlying health conditions who have an eligibility letter can book an appointment.