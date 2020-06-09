COVID-19 in Sask: 2 new cases announced Tuesday, 1 in far north and 1 in Saskatoon area

Two more cases of COVID-19 were announced in Saskatchewan on Tuesday, bumping the total number of known cases in the province up to 656.

One of the new cases is in the Saskatoon area while the other is in the far north region, according to the latest provincial data.

There have been 13 deaths since the virus was first detected in Saskatchewan in March, after two deaths were announced Monday.

There have been 624 recoveries since March. No recoveries were announced Tuesday.

One person is hospitalized in an intensive care unit in Saskatoon.

The province processed an additional 282 tests on Monday. There have been 52,511 tests in total.

There are 19 known active cases in the province, with seven of them in the far north region, one in the north region, six in the Saskatoon area, four in the Regina area and one in the southern region.

There have been 260 cases reported in the far north region overall, along with 112 cases in the north region, 173 in the Saskatoon area, 80 in the Regina area, 17 in the southern region and 12 in the central region.

The province has traced 145 cases to travel and 394 cases to community contacts or mass gatherings. Another 39 cases still are being investigated. There are 78 cases with no known exposure.