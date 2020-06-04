COVID-19 in Sask: 1 new case in Saskatoon area, 6 more recoveries in province reported Thursday
Province to give live update at 2:30 p.m. CST
A new case of COVID-19 has been detected in the Saskatoon area, the Saskatchewan government announced on Thursday.
Six more recoveries were also announced, meaning there have been 608 recoveries in the province since the virus was first detected in March. There have been 648 cases recorded overall in Saskatchewan.
The province processed 783 tests on Tuesday, bringing the total to 49,915.
There are 29 known active cases in the province, with 18 of them in the far north region, two in the north region, four in the Saskatoon area, four in the Regina area and one in the southern region.
There have been 257 cases reported in the far north region overall, along with 112 cases in the north region, 170 in the Saskatoon area, 80 in the Regina area, 17 in the southern region and 12 in the central region.
The province has traced 143 cases to travel and 389 cases to community contacts or mass gatherings. Another 39 cases still are being investigated. There are 77 cases with no known exposure.
Two people are in hospital, both in intensive care units in Saskatoon. Eleven deaths have been recorded since the virus was first detected in the province in March.
