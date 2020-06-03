COVID-19 in Sask: 1 new case in far north region

The Saskatchewan government announced one new case COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday, in the far north region.

There were no recoveries announced, meaning the total recoveries sit at 602. There have been 647 COVID-19 diagnoses recorded overall since the virus was first detected in the province in March.

The province processed an additional 539 tests on Tuesday. There have been 49,132 tests total. The Saskatchewan government also announced that testing criteria will be further expanded on Friday.

The province's website says testing will be offered to:

Those being admitted to acute care for more than 24 hours, including expectant mothers.

Immunocompromised individuals and their health care providers.

There are 34 known active cases in the province, with 24 of them in the far north region, two in the north region, three in the Saskatoon area, four in the Regina area and one in the southern region.

There have been 257 cases reported in the far north region overall, along with 112 cases in the north region, 169 in the Saskatoon area, 80 in the Regina area, 17 in the southern region and 12 in the central region.

The province has traced 142 cases to travel and 389 cases to community contacts or mass gatherings. Another 39 cases still are being investigated. There are 77 cases with no known exposure.

Two people are in hospital, both in intensive care units in Saskatoon. Eleven deaths have been recorded since the virus was first detected in the province in March.