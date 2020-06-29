COVID-19 in Sask: One new case, 18 recoveries reported on Monday

The number of known active COVID-19 cases in the province dipped below 100 Monday, as 18 more people have recovered.

On Monday there was one new case, located in the far north region, bringing Saskatchewan's total to 779 cases.

Eighty-seven known cases are active while 679 people have recovered since the virus was first detected in the province in March.

Five people are receiving inpatient care in the hospital: three in the north, one in Saskatoon and one in the south. Currently there are no COVID-19 patients in ICU.

The far north has had 324 cases so far, along with 186 in the Saskatoon area, 114 in the north, 80 in the Regina area, 63 in the south and 12 in the central region.

The province has had 13 deaths of people diagnosed with COVID-19.

Saskatchewan has performed 65,496 COVID‐19 tests so far. That works out to a per capita rate of 48,781 people tested per million population, the province said. The national rate was 71,209 people tested per million population as of June 27.