COVID-19 in Sask: Province sees lowest daily case count in 8 months

Saskatchewan reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest daily case count since early October.

In a news release, the government attributed the declining case numbers to the province's vaccine efforts.

"In order to further reduce COVID-19 transmission now and through the remainder of 2021, residents are still encouraged to get their first and second doses of the vaccine," it said.

Saskatchewan's new cases were in the following zones:

Far northwest: two.

Far northeast: one.

Northwest: one.

North central: one.

Saskatoon: three.

Central east: one.

Regina: four.

Southeast: three.

The location of one case remains pending. No new deaths were reported.

COVID-19 in Saskatchewan for June 28, 2021. (CBC)

Another 98 people have recovered from the virus, bringing active cases down to 468.

There are 76 people in hospital, 13 of whom are in the ICU.

The province's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 43 or 3.5 cases per 100,000 people.

There were 976 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Monday.

Vaccines

An additional 12,395 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of shots given to 1,127,683.

In Saskatchewan, 71 per cent of adults have received their first dose, while almost 70 per cent of all those eligible have received their first dose.