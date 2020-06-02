COVID-19 in Sask: No new cases, 14 more recoveries reported Tuesday, bringing active cases down to 33

The Saskatchewan government announced 14 more recoveries from COVID-19 in the province on Tuesday. No new cases were announced.

The total number of recoveries has risen to 602. There have been 646 cases recorded overall since the virus was first detected in the province in March.

There were 321 tests processed by the province on Monday. It has conducted 48,593 tests overall.

There are 33 known active cases in the province as of Thursday, with 23 of them in the far north region, two in the north region, three in the Saskatoon area, four in the Regina area and one in the southern region.

There have been 256 cases reported in the far north region overall, along with 112 cases in the north region, 169 in the Saskatoon area, 80 in the Regina area, 17 in the southern region and 12 in the central region.

The province has traced 142 cases to travel and 384 cases to community contacts or mass gatherings. Another 43 cases still are being investigated. There are 77 cases with no known exposure.

Two people are in hospital, both in intensive care units in Saskatoon. Eleven deaths have been recorded since the virus was first detected in the province in March.