COVID-19 in Sask: 15 new cases reported Thursday, 14 of them in southern region

There were 15 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan on Thursday, with 14 of them stemming from two outbreaks in the southern region of the province. The other case is in the far north region.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority announced on Wednesday evening that 14 cases had been linked to two positive cases of COVID-19 in two Hutterite communities found last week.

There are 57 known active cases in Saskatchewan as of Thursday. Three more people have recovered, meaning there have been 636 recoveries since March.

There have been 708 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Saskatchewan overall. Seven of the positive tests were from labs outside of Saskatchewan.

Two active cases are in hospital, with one of those patients requiring intensive care. Both are in Saskatoon.

The province processed an additional 619 tests on Wednesday. There have been 57,836 tests in total.

Twenty-eight of the active cases are in the far north region, one in the north region, 13 in the Saskatoon area and 15 in the southern region.

There have been 285 cases reported in the far north region overall, along with 112 cases in the north region, 184 in the Saskatoon area, 80 in the Regina area, 33 in the southern region and 12 in the central region.

The province has traced 148 cases to travel and 418 cases to community contacts or mass gatherings. Another 52 cases still are being investigated. There are 90 cases with no known exposure.

Thirteen Saskatchewan people have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 since the virus was first detected in the province in March.