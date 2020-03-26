COVID-19 in Sask: 1 new case in Saskatoon area, 2 more recoveries reported Tuesday

There was one more case of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan on Tuesday and it is in the Saskatoon area, according to the province.

There are 40 active cases in Saskatchewan as of Tuesday. Two more people have recovered, which means there have been 631 recoveries since March.

There have been 684 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Saskatchewan overall. Seven of the positive tests were from labs outside of Saskatchewan.

Three people are in hospital and one person is in intensive care.

The province processed an additional 492 tests on Monday. There have been 56,715 tests in total.

Twenty-two of the active cases are in the far north region, one in the north region, 13 in the Saskatoon area and two in the southern region.

There have been 277 cases reported in the far north region overall, along with 112 cases in the north region, 182 in the Saskatoon area, 80 in the Regina area, 19 in the southern region and 12 in the central region.

The province has traced 146 cases to travel and 409 cases to community contacts or mass gatherings. Another 48 cases still are being investigated. There are 81 cases with no known exposure.

Thirteen Saskatchewan people have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 since the virus was first detected in the province in March.