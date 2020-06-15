COVID-19 in Sask: 18 new cases announced Monday

Saskatchewan reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The province said 13 of the new cases are in the far north region, with most connected to a wake on June 10 and a funeral on June 11.

The Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority and Saskatchewan Health Authority issued a health advisory on June 11 after two people who were at the wake tested positive for COVID-19.

The authority is still asking people who attended the funeral or wake to self-isolate and self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days dating to June 11.

Three of the new cases reported Monday are in Saskatoon. The two remaining cases are people who tested positive in Saskatchewan but live out of province.

The province said the cases are under investigation.

Saskatchewan has now had a total of 683 reported cases of COVID-19, with 41 considered active. A total of 629 people have recovered.

One person is in hospital in the North and another is in intensive care in Saskatoon.