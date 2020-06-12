COVID-19 in Sask: 3 new cases reported Friday, 1 each in far north, Saskatoon area, south

Three more cases of COVID-19 were announced in Saskatchewan on Friday, each from a different region.

One case is in the far north region, one in the Saskatoon area and one in the southern region. There were 23 known active cases in the province as of Friday.

There have been 663 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Saskatchewan overall. One more person recovered on Friday, taking the overall number up to 627.

One person is hospitalized in an intensive care unit in Saskatoon.

The province processed an additional 655 tests on Thursday. There have been 54,508 tests in total.

Nine of the active cases are in the far north region, one in the north region, nine in the Saskatoon area, two in the Regina area and two in the southern region.

There have been 263 cases reported in the far north region overall, along with 112 cases in the north region, 177 in the Saskatoon area, 80 in the Regina area, 19 in the southern region and 12 in the central region.

The province has traced 146 cases to travel and 399 cases to community contacts or mass gatherings. Another 39 cases still are being investigated. There are 79 cases with no known exposure.

Thirteen Saskatchewan people have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 since the virus was first detected in the province in March.