COVID-19 in Sask: 2 new cases reported Thursday, 1 in Saskatoon and 1 in far north

Two more cases of COVID-19 were announced in Saskatchewan on Thursday. One is in the Saskatoon area and the other in the far north region of the province.

There were two active cases of COVID-19 in the Saskatoon area on Sunday. There are now eight active cases in the area.

Thursday's two new cases bump the total number of known cases in the province up to 660. There are now 21 known active cases in the province.

Two more recoveries were also announced on Thursday, meaning the active case numbers stays at 21. Provincial data indicates the recoveries were in the Regina area and southern region of the province.

One person is hospitalized in an intensive care unit in Saskatoon.

The province processed an additional 737 tests on Wednesday. There have been 53,853 tests in total.

Eight of the active cases are in the far north region, one in the north region, eight in the Saskatoon area, three in the Regina area and one in the southern region.

There have been 262 cases reported in the far north region overall, along with 112 cases in the north region, 176 in the Saskatoon area, 80 in the Regina area, 18 in the southern region and 12 in the central region.

The province has traced 145 cases to travel and 398 cases to community contacts or mass gatherings. Another 38 cases still are being investigated. There are 79 cases with no known exposure.

Thirteen Saskatchewan people have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 since the virus was first detected in the province in March.