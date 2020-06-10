COVID-19 in Sask: 2 new cases reported Wednesday, 1 in Saskatoon area and 1 in southern region

Two more cases of COVID-19 were announced in Saskatchewan on Wednesday. One is in the Saskatoon area and the other in the southern region of the province.

The two new cases bump the total number of known cases in the province up to 658. There are now 21 active cases in the province.

There have been 624 recoveries since March. No recoveries were announced Wednesday.

One person is hospitalized in an intensive care unit in Saskatoon.

The province processed an additional 605 tests on Tuesday. There have been 53,116 tests in total.

A regional breakdown of known COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan as of June 10. (CBC)

Seven of the active cases are in the far north region, one in the north region, seven in the Saskatoon area, four in the Regina area and two in the southern region.

There have been 261 cases reported in the far north region overall, along with 112 cases in the north region, 175 in the Saskatoon area, 80 in the Regina area, 18 in the southern region and 12 in the central region.

The province has traced 145 cases to travel and 395 cases to community contacts or mass gatherings. Another 40 cases still are being investigated. There are 78 cases with no known exposure.

Thirteen Saskatchewan people have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 since the virus was first detected in the province in March.