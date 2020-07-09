COVID-19 in Sask: 5 total new cases from 4 separate regions announced Thursday

Saskatchewan announced five new cases of COVID-19 from four separate regions Thursday.

Two cases are in the southern region, one in the central region, another in the Saskatoon area and one in the far north region.

Four more people recovered, boosting the number up to 750 overall. There have been 813 cases recorded since March. Forty-eight of those cases are still active.

Five people are in hospital. One person is in a Saskatoon intensive care unit.

There are 25 active cases in the far north region, eight in the north region, six in the Saskatoon area, two cases in the central region and seven in the southern region.

There have been 168 cases linked to travel, 484 to community contacts or mass gatherings, 114 cases have no known exposure and 47 other cases remain under investigation.

There have been 71,757 tests for COVID-19 by the province so far. It processed another 882 tests on Wednesday.