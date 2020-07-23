COVID-19 in Sask: 42 new cases and 16th death announced Thursday

One person who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 is dead and 42 others have tested positive, Saskatchewan announced on Thursday.

The death was a person in their 60s from the north region.

Twenty-three of the new cases were recorded in the southern region of the province, 11 in the central region, three in the far north region, three in the north region and two in the Saskatoon area.

The government says 17 of the 42 new cases are connected to existing COVID-19 cases in the Hutterite communities.

The new cases bumps the number of known active cases in the province up to 218. There have been 1,072 cases recorded overall since the novel coronavirus was first detected in March. There have been 838 recoveries during that time.

Thirteen people are in hospital, including four in intensive care units. Three of the ICU cases are in Saskatoon while the remaining one is in the southern region.

The province has linked 192 cases to travel, 559 cases to community contacts or mass gatherings. There are 205 cases with no known source of exposure. Another 116 cases are currently being investigated.

There were 1,468 tests processed on Wednesday, a daily testing record for the province so far. There have been 86,384 tests processed overall.