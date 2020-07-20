COVID-19 in Sask: 19 new cases, 3 recoveries reported Monday, 10 in hospital

Saskatchewan reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Eight new cases are in the central region, five are in the Saskatoon area, five are in the southern region and one is in the north.

Ten people are currently hospitalized as a result of the novel coronavirus, with three people in intensive care: one in the southern region and two in Saskatoon.

Three more people recovered, meaning there have been 802 recoveries since COVID-19 was first detected in the province in March. There have been 962 cases recorded overall and 145 of them are currently active.

There have been 184 known cases linked to travel, 519 linked to community contacts or mass gatherings and 167 with no known exposure or community transmission, with another 92 currently under investigation.

The province processed 1,319 tests on Sunday, the fifth consecutive day it had processed more than 1,000 tests in a day.

Fifteen people have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in the province since March.