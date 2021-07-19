COVID-19 in Sask: 16 new cases, active cases down 34% from week prior

Saskatchewan reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the provincial caseload so far to 49,450.

The new cases are located in the following zones:

Far northwest: four.

Far northeast: one.

Northwest: two.

Northeast: one.

Saskatoon: five.

Regina: two.

Southeast: one.

No additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Monday.

Active cases continue to decline in Saskatchewan, dropping 34 per cent from the previous week.

On July 12, there were 397 active cases in Saskatchewan compared to the 262 active cases reported Monday.

There are 55 people in hospital Monday, nine of whom are in intensive care.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 26, or 2.1 new cases per 100,000 people.

According to the province, this marks the lowest seven-day average since Oct. 13, 2020.

There were 902 COVID-19 tests processed on Sunday.

Vaccines

Saskatchewan administered 2,704 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total administered to 1,350,671.

About 59 per cent of Saskatchewan's population who is eligible to receive a vaccine has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

About 74 per cent of those eligible have received their first dose.