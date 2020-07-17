COVID-19 in Sask: 13 new cases, 12 people in hospital Friday

Saskatchewan reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total in the province to 936 cases.

This comes after a one-day record-high number of 42 new cases Thursday, 31 of those in the south.

There are eight new knwon cases in the central region Friday, along with two in the Regina area, one in the south, one in the north and one in the far north.

There are now 128 active cases.

Two more people have recovered from the virus, but three cases were removed from recovered status and reactivated. According to the ministry, this can happen if public health determines a patient has relapsed or developed more symptoms. Now, 793 people are believed to have recovered.

Twelve people are now in hospital, with seven in Saskatoon, three in the south, one in the south and one in the central region. One of the patients in the south is in intensive care.

Two domestic flights have been added to the list of flights arriving in Saskatchewan with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on the Public Health Agency of Canada website. They are WS605 from Toronto to Regina on July 6 and AC 8629 from Toronto to Saskatoon on July 9.

All passengers who have taken a domestic flight with a confirmed case of COVID-19 are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days afterward. All international travellers must self-isolate when they return to Canada.