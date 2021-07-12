COVID-19 in Sask: Lower case numbers continue on Monday, no new deaths
Saskatchewan reported 19 new cases, no new deaths Monday
Saskatchewan reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, continuing the trend of relatively low numbers.
There were 19 news cases on Sunday as well. Apart from a one-day spike of 114 cases last Thursday, new cases have been in the double digits since June 13.
Saskatchewan's new cases Monday were in the following zones:
- Far northwest: three.
- Far northeast: two.
- North central: three.
- North East: two.
- Saskatoon: seven.
- Regina: one.
- Southeast: one.
Another 21 people have recovered from the virus, bringing known active cases down to 397.
There were no deaths announced Monday.
There are 57 people in hospital, nine of whom are in the ICU.
The province's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 43, or 3.5 cases per 100,000 people.
There were 922 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Monday.
Vaccines
An additional 5,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of shots given to 1,304,656.
Seventy-three per cent of those 12 and older have received their first dose and 55 per cent of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated.
