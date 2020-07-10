COVID-19 in Sask: 2 new cases, 7 recoveries reported Friday

Saskatchewan reported two new cases of COVID-19 and seven more recoveries on Friday.

Both new cases are in the central region.

The province has now reported a total of 815 cases. Forty-three are considered active, and 757 people have recovered.

Four people are currently in hospital with COVID-19. Two are receiving in-patient care in the north region, and one in Saskatoon. One person is in intensive care in Saskatoon.

The province said 72,560 COVID-19 tests have been performed to date in Saskatchewan.

The province is also reminding people to be cautious on weekends.

"As we head into a beautiful summer weekend, residents are reminded not to let their guard down when it comes to following public health measures and personal safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19," it said in a statement.

People are asked to physically distance, use proper hygiene practices and limit the size of gatherings.

No new Regina cases in over a month

It's been more than a month since the provincial government reported a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Regina.

The last confirmed positive test was done on May 31, and reported by the province on June 1.

Regina has had a total of 80 cases, and currently has no active cases, according to the province.

People are still asked to practise physical distancing and wash their hands to prevent the spread of COVID-19.