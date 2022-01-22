COVID-19 in Sask.: 3 deaths, hospitalizations on the rise

Three more people have died of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan as the fast-spreading Omicron variant continues to take hold in the province, according to Saturday's daily report from the health ministry.

As well, the number of people in hospital has taken a jump from 215 yesterday to 244 today.

That's the highest hospital number since October, when the province was struggling under a wave of Delta variant cases.

Twenty-six of the hospital cases reported today are in intensive care, a jump of three from yesterday.

Health officials say the hospital numbers will continue to increase in the weeks ahead.

Also increasing is the number of active cases reported (12,618, up 418 from yesterday) and the seven-day average of new cases (1,293, up by 48).

Another statistic that is moving in the wrong direction is new COVID cases. Saskatchewan has set a record with 1,483 for the day.

Despite that, it's believed the number of new cases is actually much higher because the testing criteria has become more strict in recent weeks and home rapid tests aren't included in the total.

About a third of those who got tested yesterday came up positive.

With the three additional deaths, the total death toll since the pandemic began is 972.

Yesterday the province said there was a computer error that resulted in no new deaths being reported since Jan. 1. That has now been fixed.