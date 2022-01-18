COVID-19 in Sask.: Jump in hospitalizations, test positivity at 30%

Saskatchewan reported a jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday, as they increased by 22 for a total of 189 in hospital, 18 of whom are in ICU.

Of the 189 patients, around 35 per cent were not fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 test positivity was down to 30 per cent Tuesday, from 40 per cent the day before. The seven-day rolling average of test positivity is 33 per cent.

There were 11,781 known active cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday's report. That number doesn't include anyone testing positive on a rapid test alone or people who are asymptomatic.

Saskatchewan is expecting a shipment of a treatment for COVID-19 called Paxlovid this week.

The oral antiviral pill, made by Pfizer, is recommended for people who have COVID and are at high risk of severe outcomes including hospitalization or death.

"Paxlovid is taken twice a day for five days by those with COVID-19. It stops the virus from multiplying, to help people overcome the infection and potentially recover faster," a news release from the government said Tuesday.

Quantities are expected to be limited at first and will increase throughout the year.

Forty-four per cent of eligible residents age 18 and up now have a booster dose, while 78 per cent of residents five years and older are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.