COVID-19 in Sask: 4 deaths, 386 new cases on Friday

Saskatchewan is reporting 386 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths on Friday.

The province said two deaths were in the 60 to 69 age group, one in the northeast and one in the southeast. Two others were in the 80+ age group, one in the Saskatoon zone and one in the southeast region.

The new cases are in the following zones:

Far northwest (46).

Far north central (two).

Far northeast (24).

Northwest (45).

North central (38).

Northeast (36).

Saskatoon (88).

Central west (two).

Central east (14).

Regina (42).

Southwest (one).

South central (four).

Southeast (30).

Pending location (10).

The province said 210 people are in hospital, the most since the pandemic began. One hundred and seventy-five are receiving in-patient care while 35 are in the ICU.

There are 4,010 known active cases in the province. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 320 or 26.4 per 100,000 people. The province said 3,455 tests were processed on Thursday.

As of Friday, the province said 14,017 total vaccines have been administered in the province, with 2,032 doses given Thursday.

Seniors aged 70 and up in Wakaw and Cudworth were getting vaccinated Friday, while seniors in Rostern and the surrounding area will have a clinic on Saturday.

Vaccination clinics are also being held the north central region in Canwood, Shellbrook, Birch Hills, Debden, Blaine Lake, Candle Lake and Christopher Lake.