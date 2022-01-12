COVID-19 in Sask.: ICU admissions reach lowest level since mid Aug.

ICU admissions for COVID-19 in Saskatchewan are below 10 for the first time since Aug. 13, when there were 73 people in hospital with nine in the ICU.

On Wednesday, the province reported 121 people in hospital with COVID, nine of whom were in ICU.

Test positivity in Saskatchewan was at 30 per cent, after holding at 29 per cent for the previous three days. That means 30 per cent of people going in for a PCR test are testing positive.

There are 8,706 known active cases in the province, but that doesn't include people who tested positive on a rapid test alone, or asymptomatic people.

Even with the unaccounted-for new cases because of less testing, the province's seven-day rolling average of confirmed new cases is now double what it was at the peak of the fourth wave. On Wednesday, that number was 1,057. On Sept 20, it was 494.

There are 365,082 people with a booster dose in the province. As for first and second doses, 1,416 people are newly fully vaccinated and 801 people received their first doses since the last report.

No new deaths were reported.