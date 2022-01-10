COVID-19 in Sask.: Test positivity at 29%, no new deaths

Saskatchewan's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains high at 29 per cent on Monday. That means 29 per cent of everyone getting a PCR test in the province is testing positive.

The province reported 1,069 confirmed new cases and no new deaths.

Daily case rates do not provide a total picture of Omicron's spread, as the reported numbers do not include anyone testing positive on rapid tests but didn't confirm with a PCR test, or anyone infected but with no symptoms.

Hospitalizations in Saskatchewan remain unchanged from the last update, at 119. Eleven people are in ICU with COVID.

The number of known active cases in the province is sitting at 7,750.

On the vaccine front, 721 more people have received first doses since the last update, and 1,368 people are newly fully vaccinated. As for boosters, 314,597 people in total have received a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the province.