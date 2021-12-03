COVID-19 in Sask.: 78 new cases, 1 new death

Saskatchewan is reporting 78 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, along with one new death. The new cases were discovered among 2,239 tests.

Meanwhile, 68 people were declared recovered, bringing known active cases in the province to 744.

The southeast zone has the most active cases, with 147.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 136, with 34 people in ICU. Of the 136 patients in hospital, around 66 per cent were not fully vaccinated.

Nearly 4,000 new doses of vaccine were given in the last day, which is down about 1,000 from the previous day.

The child vaccination rate is coming along in Saskatchewan as well.

On Nov. 26, the province moved any 11-year-olds who turned 12 in 2021 who had already received their first dose to the five to 11 age range. As of Friday, 29,358 kids in that age group have had a first dose.