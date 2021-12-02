COVID-19 in Sask.: 71 new cases, 1 new death

Saskatchewan reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death Thursday.

Those numbers, along with 72 new recoveries, bring the known active case count in the province to 733.

The new cases were discovered among 2,318 tests performed.

Hospitalizations in the provinve were sitting at 134 on Thursday. Thirty-five people are in intensive care. Of those 134 patients, around 67 per cent were not fully vaccinated.

On Nov. 26, the province moved any 11-year-olds who turned 12 in 2021 who had already received their first dose to the five to11 age range.

As of Thursday, Saskatchewan has reported administering 26,877 first doses to children aged five to 11. That means 24 per cent of the entire five to 11 population in Saskatchewan (112,875) has their first dose.