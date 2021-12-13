COVID-19 in Sask.: Number of known active cases drops to lowest level since August
No new deaths for 4th day in a row
Saskatchewan is reporting the fewest new COVID-19 cases in a day since Aug. 3. Also, for the fourth day in a row, there were no new deaths.
The province reported 35 new cases Monday.
The number of known active COVID-19 cases has also dropped to 568, its lowest level since Aug. 6.
Over the last seven days the province is averaging 54 new cases a day, or 4.5 new cases per 100,000.
But while case numbers have come down, the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 remains stubbornly high.
There are 110 people in hospital, including 34 in intensive care.
Of the 110 patients, 62.4 per cent are not fully vaccinated.
One other Saskatchewan person remains in ICU in Ontario.
The new cases reported Monday were in the following zones:
- Far northwest, one.
- North central, five.
- Saskatoon, nine.
- Central east, four.
- Regina, 13.
- Southeast, two.
One new case was still pending location information.
Almost one-third of new cases were in the age 40 to 59 age category.
Only 997 tests were performed on Sunday, while 836 people received their first vaccine.
Almost 845,000 people are now fully vaccinated.
While Saskatchewan numbers have been trending downward for the last several days, Canada's chief public health officer Theresa Tam warned that COVID-19 numbers will likely rise across the nation in the coming days.
Tam said new COVID-19 cases will rapidly escalate as the highly transmissible omicron variant takes hold.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?