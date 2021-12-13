COVID-19 in Sask.: Number of known active cases drops to lowest level since August

Saskatchewan is reporting the fewest new COVID-19 cases in a day since Aug. 3. Also, for the fourth day in a row, there were no new deaths.

The province reported 35 new cases Monday.

The number of known active COVID-19 cases has also dropped to 568, its lowest level since Aug. 6.

Over the last seven days the province is averaging 54 new cases a day, or 4.5 new cases per 100,000.

But while case numbers have come down, the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 remains stubbornly high.

There are 110 people in hospital, including 34 in intensive care.

Of the 110 patients, 62.4 per cent are not fully vaccinated.

One other Saskatchewan person remains in ICU in Ontario.

The new cases reported Monday were in the following zones:

Far northwest, one.

North central, five.

Saskatoon, nine.

Central east, four.

Regina, 13.

Southeast, two.

One new case was still pending location information.

Almost one-third of new cases were in the age 40 to 59 age category.

Only 997 tests were performed on Sunday, while 836 people received their first vaccine.

Almost 845,000 people are now fully vaccinated.

While Saskatchewan numbers have been trending downward for the last several days, Canada's chief public health officer Theresa Tam warned that COVID-19 numbers will likely rise across the nation in the coming days.

Tam said new COVID-19 cases will rapidly escalate as the highly transmissible omicron variant takes hold.