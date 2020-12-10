COVID-19 in Sask: 4 more deaths, 324 new cases, 345 recoveries reported Thursday

Saskatchewan reported four more COVID-19-related deaths Thursday, along with 324 new cases.

Two of people who died were in their 80s. They were from the Regina and south central zones.

One of the others who died was in their 30s and from the north central area, while the fourth was in their 50s and from the north east zone.

These deaths bring the province's total to 75 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The seven-day average for COVID-19 was 283 cases on Dec. 10, 2020. (Saskatchewan Health)

The seven-day average of daily new cases is now 283, a record high.

There were also 345 new cases of people who have recovered from COVID-19.

Of the 11,223 reported cases so far in the province, 4,682 are considered active. The Saskatoon region remains the province's hot spot, with 1,401 active cases.

A total of 6,466 people have recovered.

There are now 138 people in hospital in the province, with 31 in intensive care.