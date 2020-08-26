COVID-19 in Sask: 24th death, 3 new cases, 30 recoveries reported Wednesday

Saskatchewan reported its 24th COVID-19-related death Wednesday, the second consecutive day a death had been announced in the province.

The person who died was from the south west region of the province and was in their 50s, according to the provincial government.

There were three new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus announced, all in the Saskatoon area. Another 30 recoveries in the province were announced as well.

There are currently 60 known active cases throughout the province, as of Wednesday. The province said 24 of those are in communal living settings, terminology the government has used to refer to Hutterite colonies.

There have been 1,604 cases of COVID-19 recorded since it was first detected in the province back in March. Of those cases, 1,520 people have recovered.

Three people are in hospital, all in Saskatoon. One person is receiving inpatient care while the other two are in an intensive care unit.

The province has traced 233 cases to travel and 818 cases to mass gatherings or community contacts. The number of cases with no known exposure — a likely sign of community transmission — sits at 484 cases. Another 69 are being investigated.