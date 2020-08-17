COVID-19 in Sask: 1 new case, 22 recoveries reported Monday

Saskatchewan reported one new case of COVID-19 and 22 recoveries on Monday.

The total number of cases reported by the province is now 1,581, with 1,387 of them having recovered. There are 172 cases still considered active.

The province said 113 of the 172 actives cases are in "communal living settings."

Eight people are in hospital, with four receiving inpatient care and four in intensive care.

The age range with the largest number of known cases is 20 to 39, with 505 cases. The 19-and-under age group has had 259 cases, 40 to 59 has had 491, 60 to 79 has had 271 and 80 and above has had 55.

The province said 1,043 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan on Sunday. The Saskatchewan Health Authority said it is working toward increasing capacity to 4,000 tests a day by early September.