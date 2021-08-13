COVID-19 in Sask: 125 new cases, 893 active cases

COVID numbers are still on the rise in Saskatchewan.

The province announced 125 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number of reported cases so far above 51,000.

The province says more than one-third of the new cases were reported in the 20 to 39 age category.

The active case count is now up to 893. That's a jump up from 549 this same time last week.

No new deaths were reported Friday.

The new cases are located in the following zones: far northwest (12), far north central (two), far northeast (15), northwest (four), north central (21), northeast (four), Saskatoon (18), central west (one), central east (four), Regina (seven), southwest (four), south central (15) and southeast (14).

Four new cases have pending locations.

Meanwhile, 73 COVID patients are in Saskatchewan hospitals. Nine of them are in ICUs.

Almost 1,800 more people have received a second dose of a COVID vaccine since the last update. The province is now reporting more than 672,000 fully-vaccinated residents.