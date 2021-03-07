COVID-19 ticket issued after 19-person outdoor gathering
The Regina Police Service issued another COVID-19 ticket Saturday afternoon, after a protest over the province’s public health orders.
1 ticket issued to woman in attendance
At approximately 2 p.m. CST, 19 protesters had assembled on the 2100 block of Victoria Avenue, violating the public health order limiting outdoor gatherings to less than 10 people.
Regina police were monitoring the event. One woman was issued with a ticket for participating in an outdoor gathering exceeding ten persons.