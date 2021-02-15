Police issue public health order violation ticket after Valentine's Day gathering
A man on the 1400 block of Wascana Street was issued a COVID-19 ticket after police received a complaint about a large indoor gathering taking place.
The police found 15 people gathered inside a residence on the 1400 block of Wascana Street
The officers, who arrived at the home at about half past 3 on Sunday afternoon, found 15 people inside the home.
The resident, a 48-year-old man, was handed a $2,800 ticket for failing to comply with the public health orders.
