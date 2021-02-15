Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

Police issue public health order violation ticket after Valentine's Day gathering

A man on the 1400 block of Wascana Street was issued a COVID-19 ticket after police received a complaint about a large indoor gathering taking place. 

The police found 15 people gathered inside a residence on the 1400 block of Wascana Street

Regina police issued another public health order violation ticket on Sunday afternoon. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC)

The officers, who arrived at the home at about half past 3 on Sunday afternoon, found 15 people inside the home. 

The resident, a 48-year-old man, was handed a $2,800 ticket for failing to comply with the public health orders.

