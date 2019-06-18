Regina city councillor says facilities should stop 'strongly' encouraging mask use

Regina city councillor Terina Shaw doesn't like how the city is strongly encouraging mask use in its facilities, saying the phrasing makes people like her feel "unwelcome."

"When I see our communications, it says we are strongly encouraging masks to be on public transit. We are strongly encouraging people to wear masks when they're in city hall," Ward 7 Coun. Shaw said during Wednesday's city council meeting.

"It's really, for somebody like myself that's not wearing a mask, I feel like not really welcomed."

On Feb. 28, the provincial government scrapped the last of its COVID-19 public health orders including mandatory masking in public places, proof of vaccination and isolation requirements for people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19.

The previous public health orders are now recommendations and people are asked to use their own discretion when deciding what measures to take to stop the spread of the virus.

While Regina is not requiring masking, it is strongly recommending people wear masks in its facilities and on public transport.

"We will continue to make masks available for visitors to city facilities and to riders on Regina Transit," a statement on the city's website read.

Interim city manager Jim Nicol said during the council meeting that he would pass along Shaw's concerns to the communications department.

"I would say that the one exception I would make to that would be on transit because of the close proximity, the closed environment, largely on the bus. I would be comfortable with continuing to use the word strongly just because of the distancing factor and the health and safety."

Nicol estimated that on Monday, when the public health orders were removed, about 60 per cent of the people in city hall continued to wear a mask.

"Those who don't wear a mask should feel comfortable doing so, and not to criticize or impugn the reputation of either for not doing what they're doing."

Nicol said he expects public masking will become normalized, especially in confined spaces like buses and airplanes.