Several showing COVID-19 symptoms after attending meetings with Métis Nation — Sask. president, says official

At least five people who attended meetings in Waskesiu last week with Métis Nation-Saskatchewan (MN-S) president Glen McCallum now have COVID-19 symptoms, according to a senior MN-S official.

McCallum attended the two-day meeting at Waskesiu's Hawood Inn as he awaited the results of a COVID-19 test, according to MN-S statements. McCallum was informed of his positive test during the meeting Friday afternoon, MN-S said.

Two senior officials confirm McCallum did not wear a mask during the indoor gathering, which was attended by more than two dozen people. They also say no one informed them McCallum was awaiting results of a COVID-19 test.

CBC News has agreed not to name the MN-S officials or identify their specific positions within the organization.

"I just can't believe it. This is not leadership. This is selfish and reckless," the official said.

MN-S says McCallum not told to isolate

McCallum was not available for an interview Monday. In a social media post Sunday, McCallum said he appreciates all the support he's received since being diagnosed. He said he will follow all public health guidelines and is urging others to do the same.

"I'm fortunate to be healthy and not have any symptoms but this demonstrates how easily, and unknowingly, this virus is spread."

The MN-S said it would respond to a series of emailed questions. In social media posts over the weekend, the MN-S said McCallum was asymptomatic and was not told to isolate. The MN-S statement said shaming people is not helpful.

"It is profoundly disappointing to see some individuals and politically motivated gossip sites engaging in unfounded rumour-mongering and finger-pointing during a serious public health crisis," read the statement.

The official who spoke to CBC said this isn't political, it's about holding McCallum and any other leaders involved accountable for their actions.

When McCallum received news of his positive test result in a phone call during the meeting last Friday afternoon, everyone in the room was in shock and left immediately, said one official. Many of them remain in lockdown or isolation in their own homes or in hotels, said an official.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority issued a warning for Saskatoon, Rosthern and Prince Albert over the weekend about an individual who "was likely infectious" when frequenting a list of golf courses, restaurants, a coffee shop and a hotel, along with Waskesiu's Hawood Inn, in recent days.

McCallum should have immediately isolated when he got the COVID-19 test, said the official who spoke to CBC. McCallum should have either cancelled the meeting, attended via video call, or at least worn a mask, the official said. The official said many of the roughly 25 people who attended the meeting are angry.

"The public needs to know the truth," the official said. "He put us at risk. He put our families at risk. He put these businesses and communities at risk."

McCallum attended fundraiser for Rob Norris

According to PA Now, the Hawood Inn closed immediately to conduct several days of exhaustive cleaning.

Also, as first reported by the Saskatoon StarPhoenix, city council candidate Chris Sicotte said he's getting tested after attending two recent events with McCallum — a downtown dinner at one of the restaurants listed by SHA and a fundraising event for mayoral candidate Rob Norris.

The MN-S official said several of them expect to get results of their test back in the next 24 to 48 hours.

McCallum also attended a Sept. 9 fundraiser for Saskatoon mayoral candidate Rob Norris. Dale Richardson, Norris' campaign manager, said McCallum and Norris interacted from a safe distance for less than 15 minutes.

After learning of McCallum's positive test, Norris called the 811 health line and was told he did not need to get tested but that he should self-monitor for symptoms, Richardson said. Norris plans to get tested anyway, Richardson said.

Norris will continue to door-knock, but will take extra precautions, like staying back more than six feet, Richardson said.

"In accordance with SHA recommendations we will be asking guests that attended that event to self-monitor for symptoms and call 811 if they had or develop symptoms," Richardson said.

Saskatchewan Minister of Central Services Ken Cheveldayoff also attended the Norris fundraiser.

"Although I was at this event, I had no interaction with Mr. McCallum and have not been contacted by public health authorities. While I am experiencing no symptoms, I will be self-monitoring and will receive a COVID-19 test out of an abundance of caution," Cheveldayoff said in a statement.

He said he was the only Sask. Party MLA to attnd the event.