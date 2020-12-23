COVID-19 in Sask: 5 deaths, 159 cases reported Wednesday

Saskatchewan is reporting 159 new COVID-19 cases and five new COVID-related deaths Wednesday.

The province said 50 of the new cases are in the Regina area, 24 are in north central, 24 are in the north west, 21 are in the Saskatoon region, 14 are in the far north west, eight are in the far north east, eight are in the north east, three are in the south west, two are in the south east and one is in the central east. Three are pending residence information.

Three of the deaths were in the Regina region, one was in the north west and one was in the central east. Two were in the 70 to 79 age group and three were in the 80 and older age group.

There have now been 130 known COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan so far this year.

The province also reported 249 more people recovered Wednesday.

The province has now reached a total of 14,101 known cases, 3,850 are considered active.

There are currently 125 people in hospital for the virus, with 104 receiving inpatient care and 21 in ICUs.

The province also gave an update on vaccinations. It said that as of Dec. 22, 1,597 people had been vaccinated in Regina and Saskatoon.

On Tuesday, 2,531 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 215, or 17.7 new cases per 100,000 people.