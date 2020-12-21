COVID-19 in Sask: 4 deaths, 206 new cases reported Monday

Saskatchewan reporting four new COVID-19-related deaths and 206 new cases on Monday.

Forty-six new cases are in the Saskatoon region, 38 are in the north central zone, 37 are in the north west, 26 are in the Regina zone, 13 are in the far north east, 12 are in the north east, 10 are in the far north west, 10 are in the central east, six are in the south central region, four are in the south east zone and one is in the south west. Three have pending residence information.

All four deaths were in the Regina zone. One death was in the 50 to 59 age range, one was in the 60 to 69 age range, one was in the 70 to 79 age group and the fourth was in the 80 and older age group.

There have now been 122 known COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan so far this year.

Ninety-two people were reported recovered on Monday.

A regional breakdown of known COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan as of Dec. 21, 2020. (Government of Saskatchewan)

The province has now reached a total of 13,761 known cases.

Current hospitalizations are at 131 people, with 111 receiving inpatient care and 20 in ICUs.

The province also gave an update on vaccinations. It said that as of Dec. 20, 1,285 people have been vaccinated as part of the Regina pilot vaccination phase.

On Sunday, 2,361 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 219, or 18 new cases per 100,000 people.