COVID-19 in Sask.: Health authority investigating cluster of positive tests at Yorkton Regional High School

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is investigating a cluster of students from the Yorkton Regional High School who tested positive for COVID-19.

Sunday's provincial update said the investigation is still ongoing but there was no indication the transmissions happened in a school setting.

"The school division will be communicating with parents later today," the provincial update said.

"If two or more people test positive for COVID-19, and are all linked to a specific school setting within a specified time period, an outbreak is declared for that school."

The government reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan on Sunday, bringing the province's total reported cases to 1,878.

There was one new case reported in the north central and Saskatoon zones, eight new cases reported in the central east zone and four new cases reported in the Regina zone. The update said one new case location is still pending.

There are 144 active cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan. Five more people recovered as of Sunday, bringing the province's recovery total to 1,710.

Seven people are receiving inpatient care due to COVID-19.