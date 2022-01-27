Saskatchewan changes self-isolation, close contact protocols
Saskatchewan is changing its self-isolation and close contact protocols.
Close contacts don't have to self-isolate starting Friday
Saskatchewan is changing its self-isolation and close contact protocols. Starting Friday, residents who test positive for COVID-19 on a PCR or rapid antigen test will have to self-isolate for five days, regardless of vaccination status.
In addition, as of Friday, if you're a close contact you will not have to self-isolate if you are vaccinated or unvaccinated.
And parents and caregivers will no longer be required to notify schools about positive test results for the purposes of close contact notification.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?