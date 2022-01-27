Saskatchewan changes self-isolation, close contact protocols

Saskatchewan is changing its self-isolation and close contact protocols. Starting Friday, residents who test positive for COVID-19 on a PCR or rapid antigen test will have to self-isolate for five days, regardless of vaccination status.

In addition, as of Friday, if you're a close contact you will not have to self-isolate if you are vaccinated or unvaccinated.

And parents and caregivers will no longer be required to notify schools about positive test results for the purposes of close contact notification.

