80 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Sask. schools
Saskatchewan is reporting 80 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in schools as cases continue to rise throughout the province.
Three schools reported at least a dozen cases each
The outbreaks are listed on the province's website. According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority, in non-household settings, an outbreak is confirmed when two or more people test positive for COVID-19.
Three schools — Valley Manor Elementary School in Martensville, Sask., Henry Janzen Elementary School in Regina and Caronport Elementary in Caronport, Sask. — have reported at least a dozen cases each.
All told, 18 schools in Saskatoon and 14 in Regina currently have active outbreaks of the virus.
