'We just need to normalize mask use': Dr. Saqib Shahab on Saskatchewan's COVID-19 response

Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer, sat down for a one-on-one interview with CBC Sasktchewan host Sam Maciag to talk about Saskatchewan's response to COVID-19 thus far.

"We have to monitor everything on a week-by-week basis," Shahab told Maciag, noting COVID-19 transmission is happening at small indoor parties like birthdays and weddings, not just superspreader events.

He said the province will be monitoring this closely and may implement further guideline restrictions.

"I think we just need to normalize mask use for the fall," he said, adding there is evidence that masks have a significant impact on transmission.

Maciag asked Shahab if masks should be made mandatory.

Shahab said people in Saskatchewan have done well physical distancing and staying home when they are sick through spring and summer, so he's optimistic residents can continue to follow guidelines.

He said "mandatory could be considered," but suggested it is a broad intervention best implemented by Ottawa if the federal government believes it is needed.

WATCH Dr. Shahab's full interview here: