COVID-19 in Sask: Record-high hospitalizations, 412 new cases, 8 new deaths reported Monday

Eight more people have died in Saskatchewan and hospitalizations from COVID-19 are at an all-time high.

Four of the deaths were in the 80 and older age group, two were in the 60 to 69 range, one was in the 50 to 59 range and one was in the 30 to 39 range.

According to the province, 197 people are in hospital right now, with 31 in intensive care. The previous hospitalization record was 182.

There are 412 new known cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, bringing the number of known active cases to 3,735.

Today also pushes Saskatchewan to its highest seven-day new case average ever at 307. The previous was Dec. 12 at 292.

The new cases are in:

Far northwest (33).

Far north central (nine).

Far northeast (80).

Northwest (102).

North central (95).

Northeast (48).

Saskatoon zone (142).

Central west (four).

Central east (23).

Regina zone (88).

Southwest (one).

South central (12).

Southeast (47).

Pending location (35).

Vaccinations

The province administered 833 new vaccinations Sunday, bringing thetotal number to 8,948. The province expects 6,825 new doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 5,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine to arrive this week.

Following guidance from Pfizer, that vaccine is set to move "into long term and personal care homes and clinic locations within the communities where Pzifer is being distributed. This will start in Prince Albert immediately," according to a news release from the province.

The new vaccinations were located as follows:

Regina (222).

Saskatoon (54).

Prince Albert (117).

Far northeast (234).

Northeast (206).

