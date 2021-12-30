COVID-19 in Sask.: 589 new cases, 4 more deaths

Saskatchewan reported 589 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as Premier Scott Moe announced there will be no additional health measures or gathering limits implemented.

The total number of active cases is now 2,176. Four more people have died, bumping Saskatchewan's death total to 955 since the pandemic started.

One of the new deaths is a person in the 19-and-under age group. One person was in the 40 to 59 age group and two were in the 60 to 79 age group.

The new COVID-19 cases reported were in the following areas:

Far northwest, three.

Far northeast, one.

Northwest, 20.

North central, 18.

Northeast, four.

Saskatoon, 242.

Central west, 18.

Central east, 44.

Regina, 137.

Southwest, 24.

South central, 20.

Southeast, 27.

The remaining 31 cases required residence information.

Omicron cases

The province has identified 1,172 cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant, including 117 confirmed and 1,055 probable cases that screened positive for the variant and are awaiting confirmation.

The majority of Omicron cases are in provincial centres, with 50 confirmed and 345 probable in the Regina zone and 44 confirmed and 383 probable in the Saskatoon area.

There are 79 people in hospital related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, including 14 in intensive care.

Some 1,798,358 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. There are 856,332 residents who are fully vaccinated.

More than 30 per cent of all eligible Saskatchewan residents have had their booster shot, Moe said.