Saskatchewan

COVID-19 in Sask.: 389 new cases, 138 total hospitalizations on Sunday

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan continued to rise on Sunday, reaching above 3,000 for the first time since January 25, 2021.

Nearly 40 per cent of new cases among ages 20 to 39

Julia Peterson · CBC News ·
N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020. (Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters)

The number of active cases in the province has climbed by over 1,000 since last Sunday, August 29. The seven-day average of daily new cases has also risen to 318, or 26.4 per 100,000 people. 

Saskatchewan reported 389 new cases and 138 people in hospital on Sunday, of which 71 per cent were not fully vaccinated. 

One more person has died of COVID-19. 

The new cases reported Sunday are located in the following zones:

  • Far northwest: 20.
  • Far north central: zero.
  • Far northeast: 11.
  • Northwest: 53.
  • North central: 58.
  • Northeast: nine.
  • Saskatoon: 153.
  • Central west: 14.
  • Central east: 10.
  • Regina: 20.
  • Southwest: two.
  • South central: four.
  • Southeast, nine.
  • Location pending: 26.

Saskatchewan reported 2,699 new tests Sunday, bringing the total to 1,040,828.

On Saturday, the province broke the 700,000 mark for people fully vaccinated. 

On Sunday, there were 2,489 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered, of which 1,379 were second doses. 

