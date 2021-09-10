Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

COVID-19 in Sask.: 100 deaths in the last month

In the last month, 100 people in Saskatchewan have died of COVID-19. On Saturday, the province reported eight more deaths from the virus, bringing the total provincial death toll from the pandemic to 708.

Almost a third of 480 new cases reported Saturday are in the 20 to 39 age group

Julia Peterson · CBC News ·
COVID-19 testing at Evraz Place in Regina. The seven-day average of daily new cases is now 478, or 39.6 new cases per 100,000 people. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

On Saturday, the province reported eight more deaths from COVID-19.

That brings the total provincial death toll from the pandemic to 708 — up from 608 on Sept. 2.

Saskatchewan also reported 480 more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday on its online COVID-19 dashboard.

Almost a third of the new cases (32.3 per cent) are in the 20 to 39 age group, the update said.

The province is now reporting 4,824 active COVID-19 cases, almost double the number of active cases this time last month

The seven-day average of daily new cases is now 478, or 39.6 new cases per 100,000 people.

Saskatchewan reported 306 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Saturday, including 67 in intensive care. 

Nearly three-quarters of those hospitalized with the illness as of Saturday were not fully vaccinated, the province's update says.

The new cases reported Saturday are located in the following zones:

  • Far northwest: 17.
  • Far northeast: seven.
  • Northwest: 65.
  • North central: 22.
  • Northeast: 15.
  • Saskatoon: 107.
  • Central west: seven.
  • Central east: 27.
  • Regina: 72.
  • Southwest: 22.
  • South central: 47.
  • Southeast: 29.

Location information was pending for 43 more cases.

There were 3,237 more COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan on Friday.

As well, 4,003 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, more than half of which — 2,040 — were first doses, the dashboard's Saturday update said.

Saskatchewan's new proof of vaccination policy, which requires full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to access a range of activities and events, came into effect on Friday.

