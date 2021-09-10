COVID-19 in Sask.: 100 deaths in the last month
Almost a third of 480 new cases reported Saturday are in the 20 to 39 age group
Saskatchewan's surge in COVID-19 cases has now led to 100 deaths from the illness in the past month.
On Saturday, the province reported eight more deaths from COVID-19.
That brings the total provincial death toll from the pandemic to 708 — up from 608 on Sept. 2.
Saskatchewan also reported 480 more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday on its online COVID-19 dashboard.
Almost a third of the new cases (32.3 per cent) are in the 20 to 39 age group, the update said.
The province is now reporting 4,824 active COVID-19 cases, almost double the number of active cases this time last month.
The seven-day average of daily new cases is now 478, or 39.6 new cases per 100,000 people.
Saskatchewan reported 306 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Saturday, including 67 in intensive care.
Nearly three-quarters of those hospitalized with the illness as of Saturday were not fully vaccinated, the province's update says.
The new cases reported Saturday are located in the following zones:
- Far northwest: 17.
- Far northeast: seven.
- Northwest: 65.
- North central: 22.
- Northeast: 15.
- Saskatoon: 107.
- Central west: seven.
- Central east: 27.
- Regina: 72.
- Southwest: 22.
- South central: 47.
- Southeast: 29.
Location information was pending for 43 more cases.
There were 3,237 more COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan on Friday.
As well, 4,003 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, more than half of which — 2,040 — were first doses, the dashboard's Saturday update said.
Saskatchewan's new proof of vaccination policy, which requires full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to access a range of activities and events, came into effect on Friday.