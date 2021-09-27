COVID-19 in Sask.: 84 patients in ICU as of Sunday marks highest caseload yet

Saskatchewan is reporting 320 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as well as five more deaths from the illness.

That brings the total provincial death toll from the pandemic to 781 — up from 637 one month ago.

Saskatchewan also reported 333 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Sunday, including 84 patients in intensive care — breaking the record-high number of ICU patients set just one day earlier. Of the 333 patients, just over 75 per cent were not fully vaccinated, the province's dashboard says.

According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, nearly a third of the new cases reported Sunday (30.3 per cent) were in people aged 20 to 39.

Of the new cases involving those 12 and up, over 80 per cent were in people who are not fully vaccinated.

The province is now reporting 3,967 active COVID-19 cases, marking the first time in over a month the province has had fewer than 4,000 active cases on any given day.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is now 340, or 28.2 new cases per 100,000 people. That number has been dropping since Oct. 12, when the seven-day average was 487.

The new cases reported Saturday are located in the following zones:

Far northwest: five.

Far northeast: five.

Northwest: 43.

North central: 20.

Northeast: seven.

Saskatoon: 69.

Central west: nine.

Central east: 38.

Regina: 64.

Southwest: five.

South central: 10.

Southeast: 29.

Location information was pending for 16 more cases.

There were 3,022 more COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan since Saturday's update.

As well, 3,798 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, including 1,402 first doses.