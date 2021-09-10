Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

COVID-19 in Sask.: Record-setting 81 patients in ICU as of Saturday

Saskatchewan is reporting 411 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as well as three more deaths. 

411 new cases, 30% in children under the age of 12

Julia Peterson · CBC News ·
COVID-19 testing at Evraz Place in Regina. Another 3,277 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province since Friday's update, the province said on Saturday. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

Saskatchewan is reporting 411 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as well as three more deaths from the illness.

That brings the total provincial death toll from the pandemic to 776 — up from 630 one month ago.

According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, nearly a third of the new cases reported Saturday (29.9 per cent) were in children under the age of 12, who are not eligible to be vaccinated.

Of the new cases involving those 12 and up, over 70 per cent were people who are not fully vaccinated.

The province is now reporting 4,297 active COVID-19 cases.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is now 367, or 30.4 new cases per 100,000 people. That number has been dropping since Oct. 12, when the seven-day average was 487.

Saskatchewan reported 327 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Saturday, including a record-breaking 81 patients in intensive care. Of the 327 patients, just under 75 per cent were not fully vaccinated, the province's dashboard says.

Nearly three-quarters of those hospitalized with the illness as of Saturday were not fully vaccinated, the province's update says.

The new cases reported Saturday are located in the following zones:

  • Far northwest: 18.
  • Far northeast: 21.
  • Northwest: 51.
  • North central: 58.
  • Northeast: 18.
  • Saskatoon: 98.
  • Central west: nine.
  • Central east: 39.
  • Regina: 49.
  • Southwest: seven.
  • South central: eight.
  • Southeast: 19.

Location information was pending for 16 more cases.

There were 3,277 more COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan since Friday's update.

As well, 4,478 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, including 1,968 first doses.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now