COVID-19 in Sask.: 100 new cases, 1 death reported Monday
1/3 of new cases are children 11 and under
Saskatchewan reported 100 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one more death on Monday.
The province also reported 191 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 51 patients in intensive care. Another 18 COVID-19 patients from Saskatchewan were in ICUs outside of the province.
Of the 191 patients, two-thirds were not fully vaccinated.
The province is now reporting 1,527 known active COVID-19 cases — a drop of 138 from Sunday. That's the fewest active cases since Aug. 21.
The seven-day average of daily new cases is now 149 (12.3 new cases per 100,000).
The new cases reported Monday are located in the following zones:
- Far northwest: one.
- Far north central: zero.
- Far northeast: two.
- Northwest: nine.
- North central: seven.
- Saskatoon: 12.
- Central west: one
- Central east: 20.
- Regina: 20.
- Southwest: four.
- South central: 14.
- Southeast: 9.
Location information was pending for one more case.
Of the new cases, about a third were in children 11 and under.
There were 1,297 more COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan since Sunday's update.
Meanwhile, 1,732 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the province, with 1,244 being second doses.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 873 people with the illness have died in Saskatchewan.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?