COVID-19 in Sask.: 100 new cases, 1 death reported Monday

Saskatchewan reported 100 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one more death on Monday.

The province also reported 191 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 51 patients in intensive care. Another 18 COVID-19 patients from Saskatchewan were in ICUs outside of the province.

Of the 191 patients, two-thirds were not fully vaccinated.

The province is now reporting 1,527 known active COVID-19 cases — a drop of 138 from Sunday. That's the fewest active cases since Aug. 21.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is now 149 (12.3 new cases per 100,000).

The new cases reported Monday are located in the following zones:

Far northwest: one.

Far north central: zero.

Far northeast: two.

Northwest: nine.

North central: seven.

Saskatoon: 12.

Central west: one

Central east: 20.

Regina: 20.

Southwest: four.

South central: 14.

Southeast: 9.

Location information was pending for one more case.

Of the new cases, about a third were in children 11 and under.

There were 1,297 more COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan since Sunday's update.

Meanwhile, 1,732 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the province, with 1,244 being second doses.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 873 people with the illness have died in Saskatchewan.